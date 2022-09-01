Shares of SpiceJet Ltd tumbled nearly 15%, to a one-month low to ₹39.6 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session after the low-cost carrier posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher fuel costs and unfavourable foreign currency rates and the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Sanjeev Taneja.

The company reported widening of net loss at ₹789 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022 as high fuel prices and rupee depreciation adversely impacted the budget carrier. SpiceJet had a net loss of ₹729 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. Meanwhile, its total revenue for the reported quarter was ₹2,478 crore as against ₹1,266 crore, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 126%.

The airline plans to raise $200 million, which is around ₹1,600 crore at current exchange rates and expects to complete the hiving-off of its profitable cargo business into a separate company in the current quarter.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "The industry has been witness to one of the most severe operating environments in the recent past which impacted the progress and recovery made in Q3 FY2022. Record high ATF prices and depreciating Rupee were the major contributors."

In terms of operational parameters, SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor amongst all airlines in the country. The average domestic load factor for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 was 83.3% while for FY2022 it was 80.4%. SpiceJet had the highest PLF of 86.43% in Q1 FY2023.

The airline also took note of resignation of Sanjeev Taneja, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effect from August 31, 2022. The board has also identified the candidate for appointment as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The vacancy shall be filled in the month of September 2022 and the necessary disclosure regarding such appointment shall be made upon completion of all formalities, it said.

SpiceJet shares are down about 36% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas in a year's period the airline stock has declined about 39%. The stock posted its biggest intra-day percentage drop since October 2021 on Thursday.