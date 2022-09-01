SpiceJet shares plunge 15% as net loss widens, CFO resigns2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 12:58 PM IST
- Shares of SpiceJet Ltd tumbled nearly 15%, to a one-month low
Shares of SpiceJet Ltd tumbled nearly 15%, to a one-month low to ₹39.6 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session after the low-cost carrier posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher fuel costs and unfavourable foreign currency rates and the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Sanjeev Taneja.