SpiceJet shares retrace from 52-week high. Opportunity to buy?
SpiceJet faces cash crisis, layoff move expected to benefit balance sheet, concrete information awaited
After hitting a 52-week high on 5th February 2024, SpiceJet shares have remained sideways to negative in the last one week. However, after the aviation company today cleared to lay off its 1,400 employees SpiceJet share price came under the sell-off heat, losing over 5 percent in the intraday trade. SpiceJet declared the layoff move in line with its cost-cutting measures.
