SpiceJet shares retrace from 52-week high. Opportunity to buy?

After hitting a 52-week high on 5th February 2024, SpiceJet shares have remained sideways to negative in the last one week. However, after the aviation company today cleared to lay off its 1,400 employees SpiceJet share price came under the sell-off heat, losing over 5 percent in the intraday trade. SpiceJet declared the layoff move in line with its cost-cutting measures.

SpiceJet share price today opened upside at ₹68.50 per share level and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹68.97 per share level. However, after the stock market news about the SpiceJet layoff, profit-booking was triggered and the aviation stock touched an intraday low of ₹65 per share on NSE, logging around 16 percent retracement from its 52-week high of ₹77.50 per share.

According to stock market experts, SpiceJet is facing a cash crisis, and the layoff move is expected to benefit its balance sheet. However, more concrete information regarding this SpiceJet layoff is awaited. Till then, SpiceJet shareholders should hold the scrip maintaining strict stop loss at ₹65 apiece level.

Why SpiceJet shares are under selling pressure? Speaking about the immediate trigger for selling in SpiceJet shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "SpiceJet is facing a cash crisis and the announcement to layoff its employees to the tune of 1400 has triggered selling in the stock. However, this is a short-term trigger and it is expected to evaporate in the short term. It would be interesting to see if some more such moves are coming in the future or if this is just a short-term announcement for the time being?"

SpiceJet share price outlook On SpiceJet share price outlook, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "SpiceJet share price is trading in ₹65 to ₹75 range. Bullish or bearish trends can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. SpiceJet shareholders can hold the scrip keeping strict stop loss at ₹65 whereas fresh investors are advised to wait. On breakage of ₹65 support, the stock may go down to ₹50 per share level whereas on breaching ₹75 resistance, there can fresh uptrend expected in the aviation stock."

SpiceJet layoff news Crisis-hit SpiceJet declared its plans to hand out pink slips to at least 1,400 employees in the coming days as the airline works to significantly reduce costs and streamline operations of its depleted aircraft fleet, officials of the aviation company said on Monday. Faced with financial woes, legal battles, and other headwinds, the no-frills carrier might ask more staff to leave as there is excess manpower now compared to the number of planes in service. A final decision on the quantum of layoffs is expected this week, one of the officials in the know said.

