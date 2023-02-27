SpiceJet shares: Should you buy/hold post Q3 results, fundraising plans?
- SpiceJet Q3 net profit quadrupled to ₹107 crore
No-frills airline SpiceJet on Friday reported a multi-fold rise in net profit to ₹107 crore in the three months ended December 2022 whereas, the airline's revenues rose 4% to ₹2,794 crore from ₹2,679 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the company's board will meet on Monday, February 27, 2023 to consider fund raising options.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×