SpiceJet stock down by 1% over stake sale news
The company is likely to sell a 5% stake in the airline to its largest lessor US-based Carlyle Aviation Partners
Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd stocks were down by nearly 1 per cent on the stake sale news.
