SpiceJet to consider raising fresh capital this week
- SpiceJet said that the airline will consider issuing equity shares via preferential basis in a board meet this week
No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said that the company will consider issuing equity shares via preferential basis in a board meet this week on Friday, February 24, 2023 & mull upon conversion of outstanding liabilities. The company will also consider raising fresh capital via issue of securities to qualified institutional buyers.
