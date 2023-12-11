Spicejet to list on NSE soon; stock jumps over 7%
Airline company SpiceJet announced on Monday, December 11, that it would soon be listing its securities on the National Stock Exchange.
Airline company SpiceJet jumped over 7 percent to hit its 52-week high in morning deals on Monday, December 11, after the firm announced that it would soon be listing its securities on the National Stock Exchange.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started