SpiceJet’s credit rating surprise: Temporary lift or lasting turnaround?
30 Sept 2025, 09:52 am IST
Summary
Back-to-back rating upgrades lift sentiment on SpiceJet, but with losses mounting and debt still heavy, can investors really count on a durable turnaround?
SpiceJet has spent the past two years trying to convince investors and lenders that it can fly above the turbulence dogging India’s aviation sector. From grounded aircraft and mounting lease liabilities to persistent losses and regulatory pressures, the airline has weathered its share of crises.
