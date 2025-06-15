SpiceJet's Q4FY25 profit surges nearly three-fold; should you buy the stock now?

SpiceJet on Saturday, June 14, reported a strong jump in its profit for the March quarter of the last financial year (Q4FY25). The budget carrier's standalone net profit surged nearly threefold, or 173 per cent year-on-year, to ₹324.87 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹118.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, the airline's revenue from operations in Q4FY25 declined nearly 16 per cent to ₹1,446.37 crore from ₹1,719.37 crore, year over year.

For the full financial year 2024-25 (FY25), SpiceJet reported a standalone net profit of ₹58 crore as against a loss of ₹409 crore in FY24. This was the airline’s first full-year profit in seven years. Its revenue from operations in FY25 fell 25 per cent to ₹5,284 crore against ₹7,050 crore a year ago.

SpiceJet share price trend SpiceJet share price ended 1.95 per cent lower at ₹43.81 in the previous session on June 13.

The stock has been under pressure over the last year, falling by over 19 per cent. Year-to-date, the aviation stock has crashed over 22 per cent.

It hit a 52-week low of ₹39.91 on February 18 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹79.90 on September 16 last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock has declined nearly 3 per cent in June so far, looking set to extend losses to the second consecutive month. In May, SpiceJet's share price declined by over 6 per cent.

Should you buy SpiceJet stock now? SpiceJet said its Q4FY25 profit exhibited the success of its financial and operational turnaround strategy. Moreover, its management exudes confidence that the aviation player is well‐positioned for sustainable growth.

“SpiceJet has delivered a strong set of results, marking a significant turnaround in our operational and financial performance. Posting a profit for the second consecutive quarter and for the full financial year after seven years is a reflection of the tireless efforts of our team, the continued trust of our passengers, and the resilience of our brand," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Singh said that SpiceJet is well‐positioned for sustainable growth due to a strengthened balance sheet, renewed investor trust and continued network expansion.

“While the revival of our grounded fleet has taken longer than anticipated due to complex global supply chain and engine overhaul challenges, momentum is now clearly building. Our partnerships with world‐class OEMs and MROs like StandardAero and Carlyle Aviation are bearing fruit, and engine overhauls are underway. With overhauled engines now returning, we expect a steady ramp‐up in operational capacity in the weeks ahead,” Singh said.

Signs of improvement in the company's fundamentals may encourage investors to take a long-term bet on the stock. However, volatility in crude oil prices, intense competition, and any disruption in the broader market could weigh on the stock's performance.

Technical experts point out favourable technical indicators for the stock.

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, pointed out that since the beginning of 2025, SpiceJet has traded in a narrow range between ₹52 and ₹40, forming an "inside value" relationship on the yearly floor pivot chart—where 2025 pivots lie within the 2024 zone.

Notably, the stock has formed five distinct bottoms near the ₹40 mark, indicating strong support.

SpiceJet stock technical chart.

Patel further added that technical indicators signal a potential trend reversal, with back-to-back bullish divergences on the daily RSI. Most recently, a hidden bullish divergence has emerged—where RSI made lower lows while price held steady near ₹40—further validating the strength of the support.

Currently, hovering around ₹44, the setup favours a sharp upward move. Traders may consider buying in the ₹45– ₹43 zone for a medium-term target of ₹58. A strict stop loss should be placed below ₹39 on a daily closing basis. This view remains valid for the next one to two months, barring any broader market disruption," said Patel.

Anshul Jain, the head of research at Lakshmishree Investments, underscored that SpiceJet is trading within a falling channel on the weekly charts, with volumes drying up and selling pressure gradually exhausting. This price action suggests a potential reversal in trend.

"A breakout from the falling channel is placed at ₹47. A sustained move above this level, especially with high volumes, will confirm the breakout and can propel the stock toward the ₹55 zone. Watch for accumulation signals and volume expansion near the breakout level," said Jain.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar