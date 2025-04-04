Mint Market

Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, steps to check Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment status

  • Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment status will be finalised today. Investors can check their status on Cameo Corporate Services Ltd's portal. The IPO subscription was 1.52 times, and refunds will be initiated for non-allottees. Demat accounts will be credited on April 7, with listing on April 8.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published4 Apr 2025, 08:54 AM IST
Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment status: Spinaroo Commercial IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, April 4). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. On the last bidding day, Spinaroo Commercial IPO subscription status was 1.52 times, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can check whether they were allocated shares and how many were assigned by referring to the allotment basis. The IPO allotment status indicates the total number of shares received. For applicants who have not been allocated any shares, the company will initiate the refund procedure. Those who are granted shares will see them deposited into their demat accounts.

Monday, April 7, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will commence as soon as the allotment is finalised.

Spinaroo Commercial IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, April 8 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Spinaroo Commercial IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment status check of your application can be done on this Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

How to check Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment status on Registrar site?

Step 1:

Visit the registrar's website for Spinaroo Commercial IPO - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2:

Select 'Spinaroo Commercial IPO' from the list of choices.

Step 3:

Pick one of the three available methods to check the status: Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

Enter the captcha code.

Step 5:

Click the ‘Search’ button.

How to check Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1:

Visit the official BSE website to check the allotment status for the Spinaroo Commercial IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2:

From the options under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3:

Pick the IPO from the list shown under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4:

Input your application number or PAN.

Step 5:

Tick the box labeled 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

Spinaroo Commercial IPO GMP today

Spinaroo Commercial IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 51 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:4 Apr 2025, 08:54 AM IST
