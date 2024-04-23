Spotify shares rally 16% after Q1 gross profit tops 1 billion euros
Swedish company Spotify Technology SA, listed on the NYSE, was trading at $311.01, higher $38.77, or 14.24 per cent, at 11:47 a.m. EDT
Shares of music streaming giant Spotify Technology SA rallied as much as 16 per cent on Tuesday after it reported an increase in the number of paid subscribers and its quarterly gross profit topped 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for the first time.
