SPP Polymer IPO Day1 : Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Published10 Sep 2024, 05:25 PM IST
SPP Polymer IPO Day1 : The Subscription for SPP Polymers Initial Public offering (IPO) started on 10 September 2024 and will end on 12 September 2024.

SPP Polymer IPO: Subscription Status

The SPP Polymer issue was subscribed 5.16 times by 5.00 PM on 10, September 10, 2024. The public issue had been subscribed 9.11 times in the retail category, nil times in the QIB category, and 1.22 times in the NII category, suggested chittorgarh.com data

SPP Polymer IPO: Key dates and other details

The Subscription for Initial Public offering (IPO) started on 10 September 2024 and will end on 12 September 2024.

On Friday, September 13, 2024, the allotment for the SPP Polymers IPO is anticipated to be completed. Tuesday, September 17, 2024 is the tentative listing date for the SPP Polymers IPO on NSE SME.

The 24.49 crore SPP Polymers IPO is a fixed price offering. This is a brand-new 41.5 lakh share offering.

The IPO price of SPP Polymers is 59 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 2000 shares. Retail investors are needed to invest a minimum of 118,000. HNI requires a minimum lot size investment of two lots, or 4,000 shares, for a total of 236,000.

SPP Polymer IPO: Objectives of the issue

SPP Polymer intends to use the Net Proceeds for the aforementioned uses in line with the projected implementation timeline for the following goals.

For Loan Repayment, For meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

SPP Polymer IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

SPP Polymer IPO's GMP stood at +15 as per the Investorgain.com data. This means that the SPP Polymer IPO shares are presumably being offered in the Grey market for an additional 15 over the issue price.

 

With the issue price of the SPP Polymer and taking into consideration the premium in the grey market, the anticipated listing price of 74 per share is thus 25.42% higher than the IPO price of 59.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 05:25 PM IST
