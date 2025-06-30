‘Squid Game’ Stocks Sink as Blockbuster Ends With Mixed Reviews

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in South Korean companies tied to Netflix Inc.’s blockbuster series Squid Game slumped on Monday following the release of the hit show’s final season, which debuted to a lukewarm audience reception despite topping global streaming charts.

Artist Co., an entertainment agency in which Squid Game’s main actor Lee Jung-jae is the largest shareholder, tanked as much as 21%. Artist Studio Inc., a unit of Artist Co., also declined 24%. Dexter Studios Co., South Korea-based visual effects production firm and one of partners of Squid Game production, fell 8.5%.

“Much of the criticism stems from how the show ended — viewers whose interpretation of the show’s worldview doesn’t align with theirs,” said Kim Hern-sik, a pop culture critic in Seoul. “It’s hard to top Season 1 — it was a global sensation.”

The third season of Netflix’s anti-capitalist parable, which premiered on June 27, topped the global TV show rankings on Netflix in all countries, according to FlixPatrol, which tracks viewing on streaming services. The Season 3 earned 83% approval rating among professional critics while 51% approval rating from audience, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

First released in 2021, Squid Game became a cultural phenomenon, igniting global conversations with its brutal social allegory and captivating visuals. It remains Netflix’s most-watched show of all time, drawing about 600 million views to date across the first two seasons. The Korean dystopian survival thriller has also won six Emmy Awards.

