Srestha Finvest stock split: NBFC declares record date for stock subdivision. Details here

Srestha Finvest on Wednesday, September 11, announced the stock-split record date as Monday, September 23.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Sep 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Trade Now
Srestha Finvest stock split: NBFC declares record date for stock subdivision. Details here (Image: Pixabay)
Srestha Finvest stock split: NBFC declares record date for stock subdivision. Details here (Image: Pixabay)(Pixabay)

Srestha Finvest stock split record date: NBFC firm Srestha Finvest announced on Wednesday, September 11, that Monday, September 23, would be the record date for its stock split, which it had announced in July this year.

On July 31 this year, the company announced that its board of directors had approved the sub-division of the company’s one share of face value of 2 each into two shares of face value of 1 each.

In an exchange filing during market hours on Wednesday, September 11, the company said, "…Srestha Finvest has fixed Monday, September 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders of the company for the sub-division of each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of 2 be sub-divided into two fully paid equity shares of a face value of 1."

The company made this announcement after receiving shareholders' approval on September 5.

The penny stock opened at its 5 per cent lower circuit of 1.77 on Wednesday. Around 3 pm, it traded 3.76 per cent lower at 1.79 apiece.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSrestha Finvest stock split: NBFC declares record date for stock subdivision. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

284.95
03:06 PM | 11 SEP 2024
-10.7 (-3.62%)

Tata Motors

977.40
03:06 PM | 11 SEP 2024
-58.05 (-5.61%)

Bharat Electronics

287.40
03:06 PM | 11 SEP 2024
1.6 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

147.85
03:06 PM | 11 SEP 2024
-1.6 (-1.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Apar Industries

9,932.70
02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
640.55 (6.89%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,612.60
02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
130.2 (5.24%)

R R Kabel

1,653.95
02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
81.6 (5.19%)

Olectra Greentech

1,641.45
02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
79.7 (5.1%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue