Srestha Finvest stock split record date: NBFC firm Srestha Finvest announced on Wednesday, September 11, that Monday, September 23, would be the record date for its stock split, which it had announced in July this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On July 31 this year, the company announced that its board of directors had approved the sub-division of the company’s one share of face value of ₹2 each into two shares of face value of ₹1 each.

In an exchange filing during market hours on Wednesday, September 11, the company said, "…Srestha Finvest has fixed Monday, September 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders of the company for the sub-division of each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹2 be sub-divided into two fully paid equity shares of a face value of ₹1." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company made this announcement after receiving shareholders' approval on September 5.

The penny stock opened at its 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹1.77 on Wednesday. Around 3 pm, it traded 3.76 per cent lower at ₹1.79 apiece.

