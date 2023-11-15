SRF, Aarti share prices rise 11-18% from October lows as Morgan Stanley gives a thumbs-up
Indian Stock market- Underappreciated counter-cyclical investments amid a steep global destocking cycle can drive steady earnings recovery from first half troughs, said a recent Morgan Stanley report. Morgan Stanley had upgraded SRF and Aarti to Over Weight. Their Preferred Pick remains SRF
SRF and Aarti Industries have seen 11-18 % rise in their share prices since their October Lows. The outlook for the specialty chemical manufacturers is improving and they are expected to have seen earnings to have bottomed out.
