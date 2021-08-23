Chemicals manufacturer SRF on Friday announced that the board of directors of the company will consider bonus issue of shares next week on Tuesday, August 31, which is subject to approval by the shareholders of the company.

“It is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 to consider issuance of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company," the company informed in an exchange filing on August 20.

SRF is engaged in the industrial and specialty intermediates manufacturing, with products related to Fluorochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Packaging Films, Technical Textiles, Coated and Laminated Fabrics.

“Pursuant to the code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders framed in accordance with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the window for trading in the shares of the company by the designated persons & directors will remain closed between Monday, 23 August 2021 to Thursday, 2 September 2021 (both days inclusive)," it added.

For the quarter ending June, SRF's consolidated net profit jumped 123% to ₹395 crore whereas its revenue from operations rose 75% to ₹2,699 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

On Friday, SRF shares closed more than 2% higher to ₹9,064.8 per share.

