SRF share price surges on board meet to consider bonus issue today

SRF had announced that the board of directors of the company will consider bonus issue of shares on Tuesday, August 31, which is subject to approval by the shareholders of the company. “It is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 to consider issuance of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company," the company informed in an exchange filing on August 20.

