SRF, Navin Fluorine and more: ICICI Securities lists 4 stocks that will likely gain from agrochemical cycle rebound
ICICI Securities anticipates rebound in chemical sector with stabilised prices. Destocking issues will ease in FY25 for Indian chemical companies, it expects. Volume growth is expected in agrochemicals.
Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities, in its latest report, said that the agrochemicals sector is showing early signs of a turnaround, particularly supplies for innovators, which were hurt in FY24. The brokerage notes that agrochemical inventories have decreased to below-normal levels, providing a sense of reassurance, while demand fundamentals remain stable.
