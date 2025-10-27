SRF Q2 Results: Profit jumps 93% YoY to ₹388 crore; revenue rises 2%

SRF Limited, a prominent player in the chemical manufacturing sector, has reported significant growth in its financial performance for the second quarter and the first half of the fiscal year 2026, according to a press release issued by the company.

The results, which were approved by the Board of Directors, highlight a strong performance across several business segments, despite a challenging global economic environment.

SRF Q2 Results In the second quarter of FY26, SRF Limited's consolidated revenue increased by 6% to ₹3,640 crore, up from ₹3,424 crore in the corresponding period last year (CPLY). The company's Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT) saw a remarkable 56% increase, rising from ₹417 crore to ₹650 crore. Profit after Tax (PAT) also surged by 93%, reaching ₹388 crore compared to ₹201 crore in the previous year. This robust financial performance is largely attributed to the strong results from the Chemicals Business, which reported a 23% increase in segment revenue, from ₹1,358 crore to ₹1,667 crore, and a 96% rise in operating profit, from ₹246 crore to ₹481 crore.

The Fluorochemicals Business, a key component of SRF's Chemicals segment, achieved record sales volumes for refrigerants, with prices of key refrigerants showing positive traction. The business also entered a strategic collaboration with The Chemours Company concerning certain fluoropolymers, which is expected to drive future growth. The Specialty Chemicals Business also contributed positively, with increased volumes and the introduction of new products enhancing operational efficiency and expanding margin profiles.

However, not all segments experienced growth. The Performance Films & Foil Business saw a slight decline in segment revenue, decreasing from ₹1,421 crore to ₹1,408 crore. Despite this, the segment's operating profit increased by 44%, from ₹83 crore to ₹119 crore, due to margin growth in value-added products and maintaining its position as the leading exporter of BOPET films in India. The Technical Textiles Business faced significant challenges, with an 11% decrease in segment revenue and a 41% drop in operating profit, primarily due to aggressive import pricing from China and low demand for Polyester Industrial Yarn.

H1 FY26 Performance For the first half of FY26, SRF's revenue increased by 8% to ₹7,459 crore, up from ₹6,888 crore over the same period last year. The company's PAT for this period rose by 81%, reaching ₹820 crore.

The company also announced a revision in its capital expenditure plan, increasing the budget from ₹595 crore to ₹745 crore to support its strategic collaboration with The Chemours Company for the manufacture and supply of fluoropolymers and fluoroelastomers. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026.

In a key personnel announcement, SRF Limited's President and Chief Financial Officer, Rahul Jain, will be stepping down on December 12, 2025, to pursue other professional opportunities. The company is in the process of identifying a successor to ensure a smooth transition and maintain its commitment to financial excellence.

SRF Limited continues to invest in innovation and intellectual property, with 501 patents filed and 153 granted globally as of September 30, 2025. The company was also recognized as a 'Supply Chain Planning Champion' and 'Supply Chain Champion – Diversified Sector' in the ISCM Supply Chain Ranking 2025, underscoring its leadership in supply chain management.

Commenting on the results, Chairman and Managing Director, Ashish Bharat Ram said, “We performed well this quarter, led by our Chemicals Business. While we are dealing with a very uncertain global environment, we remain confident of a good finish to the year”.