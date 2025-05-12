SRF Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 24.5% to ₹526 crore, revenue rises 21% YoY

SRF announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025 today, May 12. The company's consolidated net profit rose 24.5 percent to ₹526 crore in Q4FY25 as against ₹422 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit jumped 94 percent from ₹271 crore in the December quarter.

Advertisement

The consolidated revenue of the company increased 21 percent from ₹3,570 crore in the March 2024 quarter to ₹4,313 crore in Q4FY25 in the quarter under review. The company’s Earnings before Interest and Tax (EBIT) also increased 47 percent to ₹906 crore in Q4FY25 versus ₹616 crore in the year-ago period.

SRF Limited concluded the financial year 2024–25 with a robust performance, buoyed by strong momentum in its Chemicals and Fluorochemicals businesses. Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram acknowledged the tailwinds from seasonal factors but emphasized a note of caution, citing the volatile global economic backdrop.

“We have finished the year on a very strong note, supported by seasonal factors. That aside, we will go into the new financial year carrying this momentum. However, we are dealing with a very volatile global economy at the moment and while we remain cautiously optimistic about the year ahead, the risks remain,” Bharat Ram said.

Advertisement

Chemicals Business Leads Growth with 50% Surge in Operating Profit SRF’s Chemicals Business was the standout performer in the March quarter (Q4FY25), with revenue jumping 30 percent year-on-year from ₹1,816 crore to ₹2,355 crore. The segment's operating profit surged 50 percent to ₹748 crore, compared to ₹498 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Specialty Chemicals division delivered a strong performance, bolstered by positive momentum in newly launched products and increased demand for key agrochemical intermediates. Competitive pricing strategies and solid export market demand further contributed to the revenue rise.

The Fluorochemicals Business also registered a solid performance in Q4FY25, driven by robust domestic demand for refrigerants, particularly in the Room Air Conditioner segment. This translated into record-high domestic sales of refrigerant gases, underlining the business’s strength in addressing market-specific needs.

Advertisement

Steady Annual Performance Despite Challenging First Half On a full-year basis, SRF reported a 12 percent growth in revenue, rising from ₹13,139 crore in FY24 to ₹14,693 crore in FY25. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 6 percent to ₹2,336 crore from ₹2,201 crore, despite headwinds in the first half of the fiscal.

The company’s profit before tax (PBT) remained stable at ₹1,704 crore, slightly up from ₹1,692 crore in the previous year. Net profit (PAT) for the year stood at ₹1,251 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.