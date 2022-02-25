Multibagger chemical stock to enter Nifty Next 50 index, shares jump

Speaking on the reason for rise in SRF share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Announcement of SRF shares' inclusion in Nifty Next 50 index and Nifty 100 index is short term sentiment that is fueling the rally in chemical stock. Apart from this, traditionally chemical stocks give improved quarterly numbers in Q4 in comparison to Q3. So, market is expecting SRF Ltd to follow this tradition. In fact, if we go by tradition, Q1 and Q2 numbers of the chemical companies in next fiscal will be more better than Q4 of the current fiscal. So, SRF shares are expected to beat its recent performance in upcoming trade sessions and one can add this multibagger stock in one's portfolio."