Sri Lotus Developers IPO opens soon: GMP, price band, dates, other details you may like to know

Sri Lotus Developers IPO: Real estate development firm, Sri Lotus Developers Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is set to open this week on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, as the company aims to raise ₹792 crore from the Indian stock markets.

The Mumbai-based real estate firm focuses on both residential and commercial properties, particularly in the ultra-luxury and luxury segments within the city's western suburbs.

According to Mint's earlier report, the realty firm had successfully developed a cumulative area of 0.93 million square feet, comprising both residential and commercial properties, as of 30 June 2025. Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and prominent investor Ashish Kacholia are backing the company as investors.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO latest GMP As of Sunday, 27 July 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of Sri Lotus Developers IPO stood at ₹32 per share. With the upper price band for the public issue at ₹150, the stocks are expected to be listed at ₹182, including a premium of 21.33%, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an investor's willingness to pay more for a public issue. The GMP has remained flat at its current levels for the last two days, dropping to ₹32 on Friday, 25 July 2025, compared to ₹34 on Thursday last week.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO details Sri Lotus Developers IPO is offering an entire book-built issue of fresh equity shares with a face value of ₹1 apiece, amounting to a total of ₹792 crore, according to the data collected from the official draft papers. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component in this public issue.

According to Mint's earlier report, the company aims to use ₹550 crore to fund investments into its subsidiaries, namely Richfeel Real Estate Private Limited, Dhyan Projects Private Limited, and Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited. This will partly finance the development and construction expenses of ongoing projects: Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun, respectively.

Sri Lotus Developers IPO is set to open on Wednesday, 30 July 2025 and is scheduled to close on Friday, 1 August 2025. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO in the range of ₹140 to ₹150 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The IPO is offering investors a lot size of 100 equity shares per lot.

Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the public issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the advisor to the offer.

