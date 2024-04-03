Active Stocks
SRM Contractors share price hits 5% upper circuit after muted listing; What should investors do?

Ankit Gohel

SRM Contractors shares were listed at ₹225 apiece, a premium of 7.14% to the issue price of ₹210 per share, on the BSE. The stock began trading with a 2.5% premium at ₹215.25 per share on NSE.

SRM Contractors share price was locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹236.20 apiece on the BSE. (Image: Pixabay)Premium
SRM Contractors share price was locked at 5% upper circuit at 236.20 apiece on the BSE. (Image: Pixabay)

SRM Contractors share price extended gains and was locked in at 5% upper circuit after a muted listing. The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh-focused construction company, SRM Contractors shares made a flat debut in the Indian stock market today.

SRM Contractors shares were listed at 225 apiece, a premium of 7.14% to the issue price of 210 per share, on the BSE. The stock began trading with a 2.5% premium at 215.25 per share on NSE.

Soon after the listing, SRM Contractors share price was locked at 5% upper circuit at 236.20 apiece on the BSE. At this price, the stock was up by 12.48% from its IPO price. On NSE, SRM Contractors shares were 5% higher at 226.00 apiece.

Read here: SRM Contractors share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 2.5% premium at 215.25 on NSE

SRM Contractors IPO listing price fell significantly short of expectations as the GMP today, or grey market premium today, was 42% earlier. SRM Contractors IPO also received a strong overall subscription of 86.57 times and this also added to the surprise of the flat listing, as per analysts.

Should investors hold the stock?

Investors in SRM Contractors IPO are now wondering whether they should hold the stock after listing or sell and book profits.

“Despite the strong subscription, some investors might have found the valuation at listing less attractive. Also, broader market conditions might have impacted investor sentiment and tempered listing gains," said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Nyati believes SRM Contractors’ flat listing, while not what pre-listing indicators suggested, doesn’t necessarily negate its future potential. 

“The company’s strong regional presence, in-house capabilities, and healthy order book remain positive points. However, a cautious approach is advisable," she added.

SRM Contractors IPO Details

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of SRM Contractors opened for subscription on March 26 and ended on March 28. The IPO allotment was finalized on April 1 and the shares were listed on April 3.

SRM Contractors IPO size was 130.20 crore which was entirely a fresh issue of 62 lakh equity shares. The IPO price band was set at 200 to 210 per share. SRM Contractors IPO was subscribed 86.57 times on the last day of bidding.

Also Read: Vruddhi Engineering Works share price makes a dull D-Street Debut, stock opens with 1.4% premium at 71 on BSE SME

The company proposes to utilize the net issue proceeds towards funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machinery, repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding secured borrowings, working capital requirements, and investment in project-specific joint venture projects.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the SRM Contractors IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

SRM Contractors is an engineering construction and development company engaged primarily in the construction of roads (including bridges), tunnels, slope stabilization works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territory.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Published: 03 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST
