SRM Contractors share price hits 5% upper circuit after muted listing; What should investors do?
SRM Contractors shares were listed at ₹225 apiece, a premium of 7.14% to the issue price of ₹210 per share, on the BSE. The stock began trading with a 2.5% premium at ₹215.25 per share on NSE.
SRM Contractors share price extended gains and was locked in at 5% upper circuit after a muted listing. The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh-focused construction company, SRM Contractors shares made a flat debut in the Indian stock market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started