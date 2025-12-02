Mint Market
SSMD Agrotech share price cracks 39.67% on listing, debuts at ₹73 on BSE SME against IPO price of ₹121

Pranati Deva
Published2 Dec 2025, 09:59 AM IST
SSMD Agrotech India shares listed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73 on the BSE SME platform, marking a steep 39.67% decline from the issue price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>121. The IPO, which saw an overall subscription of 1.62 times and 2.54 times in the retail category, will support the company’s working capital needs and the expansion of new D2C stores.
SSMD Agrotech India shares listed at ₹73 on the BSE SME platform, marking a steep 39.67% decline from the issue price of ₹121. The IPO, which saw an overall subscription of 1.62 times and 2.54 times in the retail category, will support the company’s working capital needs and the expansion of new D2C stores.(Pixabay)

SSMD Agrotech IPO Listing: SSMD Agrotech share price made a shaky debut in the Indian stock market today, December 2. SSMD Agrotech India share price was listed on Tuesday at 73 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 39.67% from its issue price of 121.

The SSMD Agrotech IPO exceeded grey market expectations, which predicted a flat listing. The IPO GMP stood at 0 per share, pointing to an estimated listing price of around 121, same as the issue price.

SSMD Agrotech India IPO Details

SSMD Agrotech India made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform on December 2, 2025, after successfully completing its public issue. The SME IPO opened on November 25 and closed on November 27, with allotments finalised on November 28. The 34-crore issue comprised a fresh offering of 28 lakh shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The IPO lot size was set at 1,000 shares, with retail investors required to apply for a minimum of two lots. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment stood at 2.42 lakh.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to support working capital needs and repay certain borrowings. Additionally, 2.04 crore has been earmarked for establishing new D2C dark store factories, while 97 lakh will go towards purchasing machinery for its upcoming Namkeen manufacturing unit. The remaining funds will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

Bigshare Services acted as the registrar for the IPO, while 3Dimension Capital Services served as the sole book-running lead manager.

The SSMD Agrotech IPO saw moderate interest over the three-day subscription window, closing with an overall subscription of 1.62 times. The retail category was subscribed 2.54 times, the NII segment was booked 0.62 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 5.33 times subscription. In total, the company received bids for 43 lakh shares against 26.6 lakh shares on offer.

About SSMD Agrotech

SSMD Agrotech India is involved in the manufacturing, trading, and repackaging of a diverse range of agro-food products. The company markets its offerings under four brands—Manohar Agro, Super SS, Delhi Special, and Shri Dhanlaxmi—and has an established presence across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. It also reaches consumers directly through its D2C model, supported by micro-manufacturing units.

In FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of 99.17 crore, up from 73.34 crore in the previous financial year. SSMD Agrotech’s EBITDA rose sharply to 8.46 crore from 3.22 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax (PAT) also improved, climbing to 5.38 crore in FY25 compared with 3.22 crore in FY24.

