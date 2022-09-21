Stable dollar, fall in crude drive stocks

Brent crude prices have continued to hover around $91-92 a barrel, bringing respite to a nation that imports 85% of its oil requirements. Brent prices fell below $100 a barrel in August and were around $95 a barrel in the first 10 days of September. Softer crude prices are also likely to support the rupee, which has outperformed many emerging market currencies, analysts said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}