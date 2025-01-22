Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Listing: The initial public offering (IPO) of Stallion India Fluorochemicals received strong demand during its subscription period. As the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment is finalised, focus now shifts to Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO listing date. The equity shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals are expected to be listed on Thursday, January 23.

Ahead of the Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price.

Here’s a look at what Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP signals:

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP Today Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market. According to stock market observers, Stallion India IPO GMP today is ₹41 per share. This means that in the grey market, Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares are trading higher by ₹41 than their issue price.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares would be ₹131 apiece, a premium of 45.56% to the IPO price of ₹90 per share.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO Details Stallion India IPO was open for subscription from January 16 to January 20. Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO allotment has been finalised, while the IPO listing date is likely January 23. Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹199.45 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.79 crore equity shares worth ₹160.73 crore and offer for sale of 43.02 lakh shares aggregating to ₹38.72 crore. Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO price band was set at ₹85 to ₹90 per share.

Stallion India IPO has been subscribed 188.38 times in total as the issue received bids for 292.22 crore shares against 1.55 crore shares on offer, according to data on BSE.

The portion for retail investors received 96.90 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors (NII) got subscribed 422.42 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was booked 172.93 times.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Stallion India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.