Standard Capital declares 2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split. Details here
Bonus shares 2023: Standard Capital Markets has declared two bonus shares for one share held by its eligible shareholders
Bonus shares, stock split: Shares of Standard Capital Markets Limited will be in focus when Indian stock market opens on Tuesday after extended weekend as stock market holiday falls on Monday due to Gurunanak Jayanti celebrations across nation. In meting held on Friday, the board of directors of the company has considered and approved proposal for issuance of bonus shares and stock split. The company board approved bonus shares in 2:1 ratio, which means two bonus shares for every one share of the company held by eligible shareholders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started