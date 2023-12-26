Standard Capital receives BSE nod for 1:10 stock split, 2:1 bonus shares; record date fixed on December 29
Standard Capital Markets board had approved the stock split in its board meeting held on November 24. The company’s board approved a proposal for 1:10 stock subdivision along with issuance of bonus shares.
Standard Capital Markets Ltd has received regulatory approval for the issue and allotment of the proposed bonus shares and stock split. The stock exchange BSE has granted its in-principle approval to the company for the same on December 22.
