Standard Chartered downgrades equities to ‘neutral’; suggests asset allocation for conservative and aggressive investors
Standard Chartered downgraded equities to ‘neutral’ due to uncertainty post elections, but sees opportunities in large-cap stocks and bonds.
Even though the markets have already recovered from the massive crash on the day of the Lok Sabha election results, in a recent report, Standard Chartered (StanC) downgraded its rating on equities to ‘neutral’ given near-term uncertainty and stretched relative valuations to bonds and major peers. Moreover, it upgraded the rating for cash to ‘neutral’.
