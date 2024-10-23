Mukul Agrawal picks a stake in THIS small-cap stock in Q2. Do you own?

Ace investor Mukul Agrawal bought a stake in Stanley Lifestyles during the September quarter. Stanley Lifestyles debuted on Indian stock exchanges on June 28, listing at 499 on BSE and 494.95 on NSE, gaining over 30% since.

Nishant Kumar
Published23 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: Ace investor Mukul Agrawal bought a stake in Stanley Lifestyles during the September quarter of the current financial year, according to BSE data.

The shareholding pattern data of Stanley Lifestyles for the September quarter (Q2) reveals that Mukul Mahavir Agarwal held 9,00,000 company shares, equivalent to a 1.58 per cent stake.

According to exchange rules, a listed company must disclose the names of all shareholders who own one per cent or more of the company's shares. However, if the stake is less than one per cent, the names of shareholders are not required to be disclosed.

Stanley Lifestyles shareholding pattern

According to the September quarter shareholding pattern data, mutual funds cumulatively held about 19.65 per cent of the company's shares; Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd held 8.83 per cent, SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund had 6.01 per cent, and Franklin India Opportunities Fund had 3.25 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had a 4.98 per cent stake in the company by the end of the quarter.

Stanley Lifestyles share price trend

The stock debuted on Indian bourses on June 28 this year. On the BSE, the stock was listed at 499; on the NSE, it was listed at 494.95 against the issue price of 369. The stock has gained over 30 per cent against the issue price.

Shares of the company hit their all-time high of 627.30 on July 12 and an all-time low of 440 on October 8 on the BSE this year.

On Wednesday, October 23, the small-cap stock opened at 491 against its previous close of 481.35 and climbed nearly 3 per cent to the level of 494.90. Around 10:45 am, the stock traded 0.95 per cent higher at 485.90.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
