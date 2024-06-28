Stanley Lifestyles share price dips after strong debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell or hold?
Stanley Lifestyles share price opened on BSE at ₹499 whereas it listed on NSE at ₹494.95 per share
Stanley Lifestyles shares had a strong debut on Dalal Street, opening at ₹499 on BSE and ₹494.95 on NSE, delivering a substantial 35 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees. However, the stock failed to sustain these levels, and profit booking was soon triggered. This profit booking was largely due to market correction, overvaluation, or profit-taking, which are common occurrences in the stock market. The share price made an intraday low of ₹482.50 on NSE and a similar low on BSE within a few minutes of listing.
