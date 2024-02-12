Star Cement share price jumps 12% to hit all-time high; what should investors do?
Star Cement share price has gained over 72 per cent in the last one year, as of the February 9 close. It hit its 52-week low of ₹104.15 on March 17 last year; it has jumped 88 per cent from its 52-week low.
Star Cement share price surged over 12 per cent to hit its fresh all-time high of ₹219.45 in morning trade on BSE on Monday, February 12. Star Cement share price opened at ₹200.90 against the previous close of ₹195.60 and jumped over 12 per cent to its fresh all-time high of ₹219.45. The stock, however, cooled off and traded 8.15 per cent higher at ₹211.55 around 11:20 am.
