Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Star Cement share price rises 48% as UltraTech announces picking up stake. Inches close to 1 year high
BREAKING NEWS

Star Cement share price rises 48% as UltraTech announces picking up stake. Inches close to 1 year high

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Star Cement share price gained up to 8% in morning trades on Friday  as UltraTech announced buying a stake

Stock Market Today:: Star Cement share price gains as UltraTech announces pickingup stake

Stock Market Today: Star Cement share price gained up to 8% in morning trades on Friday as UltraTech announced buying a stake in the company.

Ultratech Cement in its release on the exchanges on 27 December announced that its Board of directors has approved buying stakes in Star Cement

As per the release by UltraTech, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today considered the proposal and approved making an investment to acquire non-controlling minority stake upto 3.70 crores equity shares of Star Cement at a price not exceeding Rs. 235/- per share, excluding STT; stamp duty and other levies.

Star Cement share price opened at share price at 237.80, on the BSE on Friday, higher than previous close of 229.75. The Star Cement share price thereafter saw intraday highs of 247.75 marking gains of almost 8%.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
