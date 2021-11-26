Star Health Insurance IPO: GMP, price, other details. Should you subscribe?

- Star Health Insurance IPO subscribe or not: Speaking on the fundamentals of Star Health Insurance company; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Star Health is the largest standalone health insurance (SAHI) provider in the overall Indian health insurance market. From Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2021, their retail health GWP grew at a CAGR of 32.5 per cent, which is exceptional. Also, they have a dominating market share of 31 per cent in retail health segment. The Covid-19 pandemic has been a two-way sword for the health insurance companies as undoubtedly, it has increased awareness amongst people for health insurance which will increase GWP in long run but for short term due to Covid-19, the claims have risen exceptionally high, which led the company to losses. On the financial front, at the upper band of 900 Rs, it is priced at a multiple of 14.15 to its book value and the company has incurred losses in FY21. The issue looks aggressively priced, which may keep the IPO away from the fancy."