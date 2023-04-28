Star Health rallies on 13% growth in gross written premium and highest ever PAT of Rs. 619 Cr in FY23

“I am happy to announce that I have decided to take a non-executive role in the company, as I have completed five decades in the insurance industry. It has been a heart fulfilling journey in building this company to what it is today. When Star Health insurance was started, the concept of stand-alone health insurance was unheard of and health insurance penetration was extremely low. We felt a need to create awareness among people on the importance of health insurance, the need to stay protected and the need to protect their health and financial wellbeing. Today, I’m able to see, that we have achieved this objective to some extent, as Star Health Insurance continues to grow. I am very happy to handover the mantel to Anand to carry forward this noble task. I am sure Star Health Insurance is well poised to grow to greater heights in the coming days under the leadership of Mr. Anand Roy. Today I can proudly say that I have achieved this objective directly and indirectly." said Mr. V Jagannathan.