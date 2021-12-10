Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company made its stock market debut on Friday by listing at ₹845 per share on the NSE, a 6% discount to its IPO issue price of ₹900 apiece. On the BSE, Star Health shares started trading at ₹848 per share.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of India's largest private health insurer fell short of target as investors questioned whether the upper price band of ₹900 was justified after Star Health swung to a loss in the year ended March 2021.

Star Health slashed its offer for sale (OFS) size to ₹4,400 crore from ₹5,249 crore after its initial public offering got a tepid response during its subscription period. The IPO of the country's largest private health insurance firm was subscribed just 79%. Backed by billionaire stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the company had priced its IPO between ₹870-900 per share.

SBI Life Insurance Co, HDFC Life Insurance Co, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co are among the insurance companies listed on the Indian stock exchanges.

Investors are turning increasingly skeptical about IPOs as a record year for Indian listings draws to a close. Indian IPOs that have raised at least $500 million this year have risen an average 17% on their first day of trade, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Of the 10, half notched a first-day gain, including food delivery startup Zomato Ltd. and beauty retailer FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

