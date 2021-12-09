Shares of India's largest private health insurer Star Health and and Allied Insurance Company will list on stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday, December 10, sources told mint. The initial public offering's (IPO) share allotment was finalized on Wednesday.

The company has cut its offer for sale (OFS) size to ₹4,400 crore from ₹5,249 crore after its initial public offering got a tepid response as it failed to get fully subscribed by the close of bidding. The initial share sale had received 79% subscription on the final day, which was priced at ₹870-900 a share.

"We expect the listing to at a discount of about 10%. At lower than that buying will emerge from anchor investors who would like to reduce their cost of acquisition. IPO applicants have got almost full subscription. Short-term traders looking for quick gain will be disappointed as we do not expect the stock to trade at a premium for the foreseeable future," said Abhay Agarwal, Founder at Piper Serica, SEBI Regd. PMS.

Star Health, leading private health insurer in the country, is owned by a consortium of investors like Westbridge Capital and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Incorporated in 2005, Star Health offers coverage options for retail health, group health, personal accidents and overseas travel insurance.

As the company is a market leader in the fast-growing health insurance space, Agarwal has advised the long-term investors to continue to hold their shares as we expect the company to reward its long-term investors handsomely once it turns profitable," he added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.