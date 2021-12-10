Star Health shares make weak debut on exchanges, list at 6% discount

It has built one of the largest health insurance hospital networks in India, with more than 10,870 hospitals. Out of the total number of hospitals in its network, it has entered into pre-agreed arrangements with over 7,000 hospitals, or 64.9%, of the total number of hospitals in its network as of FY21, and it processed 0.33 million claims, or 55.0% of its total number of cashless claims, through our agreed network hospitals. It has over 12,800 employees and over 640 branch offices across India.