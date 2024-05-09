Star Housing Finance share price rises 4% after Q4 results 2024 despite stock market sell-off
Star Housing Finance share price shot in early morning session after the announcement of Q4 results 2024
Stock market today: Despite the overall weak trends on Dalal Street, shares of Star Housing Finance Ltd stood out with a strong buying interest during Thursday deals. Star Housing Finance share price today opened on a positive note at ₹54.90 apiece on BSE and quickly surged to an intraday high of ₹56.80 within a few hours of the stock market's opening bell. This impressive climb marked a nearly 4 percent rise from Wednesday's close price of ₹54.66 apiece, showcasing the market strength of Star Housing Finance Ltd.
