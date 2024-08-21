Hello User
Starlineps Enterprises share price hits upper circuit, surges 40% in 4 days; here's why

Starlineps Enterprises share price hits upper circuit, surges 40% in 4 days; here's why

Nishant Kumar

Starlineps Enterprises' stock surged 40 per cent in four days, reaching 145.75 on August 21, driven by strategic AI investments and significant order wins.

Starlineps Enterprises share price hits upper circuit, surges 40% in 4 days; here's why

Starlineps Enterprises share price: Smallcap stock Starlineps Enterprises continued witnessing strong traction for the fourth consecutive session as it was locked in its 5 per cent upper circuit of 145.75 in morning trade on BSE on Wednesday, August 21. The stock has seen sharp gains since last Friday, surging by 10 per cent daily. Considering today's high of 145.75, the stock has jumped almost 40 per cent in four days.

The stock hit its 52-week high of 185.80 last Tuesday (August 13) and witnessed sharp profit booking thereafter. However, it quickly resumed its upward March after two sessions of drubbing. The stock has surged 75 per cent from its 52-week low of 83.30, hit on March 14 this year.

Why is Starlineps Enterprises share price rising?

The recent spike in the stock price could be attributed to the company's announcements about its strategic investments in AI technology and order wins.

In an exchange filing on August 16, the company said that its management "decided to make a strategic investment of 26.9 lakh in Writeplus AI Private Limited (also known as LiaPlus AI), valuing the Company up to 16 crore. This investment secures a non-controlling equity stake of the company in LiaPlus."

According to the company's exchange filing, LiaPlus AI offers cutting-edge AI technology, which is expected to enhance significantly the company’s operational efficiency and customer service capabilities.

With this investment, the company has entered the rapidly growing AI sector by leveraging LiaPlus’s innovative solutions in virtual assistants and AI-driven customer support systems.

"The acquisition of a stake in LiaPlus AI allows the company to diversify its investment portfolio, thereby reducing risk and increasing exposure to the high-growth AI market," said Starlineps Enterprises.

Meanwhile, the small-cap company, with an overall market capitalisation of 630.08 crore (as of August 21), has recently secured a substantial order.

In an exchange filing on August 20, the company said it received a letter of intent worth 37.96 crore from Saketh Impex for the supply of natural diamonds before September 30, 2025.

The company said this order alone surpasses its total revenue from the previous fiscal year, which stood at 30.31 crore.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

