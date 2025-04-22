Markets
Thinking legacy: Startup founders take to trusts, estate planning to protect assets, plan succession
Dipti Sharma 7 min read 22 Apr 2025, 12:09 PM IST
SummaryStartup founders are increasingly focusing on estate and trust planning to secure their wealth and ensure smooth succession. With rising valuations and personal challenges, entrepreneurs recognize the need for structured planning to protect assets and maintain control amidst potential disputes.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s startup founders are getting serious about estate and trust planning – and for good reason.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less