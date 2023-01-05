‘Startups globally have ignored this asset…’ says Zerodha founder, Nithin Kamath

Recently, there has been a lot of discussion about new-age tech companies looking at high valuations while launching their initial public offerings (IPOs) and then later the stock does not perform very well. The latest one to go the IPO route is Mamaearth, and it has faced backlash on Twitter about the high valuations. Likes of Nykaa and Paytm, where stocks have faced a lot of volatility drive away long-term investors, especially retail investors.

