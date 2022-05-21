Dividend paying stock: The State Bank of India (SBI) has informed Indian exchanges that the Central Board of the bank at its meeting held on 13th May 2022 has declared a dividend of ₹7.10 per equity share or 710 per cent for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for dividend payment has been fixed on 26th May 2022 whereas date of dividend payment has been fixed on 10th June 2022.

SBI informed about central board's decision in regard to dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 43 and Regulation 30 (6), we advise that the Central Board of the Bank, at its Meeting held on 13th May,2022, has declared a Dividend of Rs. 7.10 per equity share (710 %) for the financial year ended 31't March, 2022.The date of payment of Dividend is fixed on 1Oth June, 2022 and the dividend warrants will be dispatched before the date of payment, which will be payable, in India, at par at all branches of State Bank of India, irrespective of the amount."

In regard to record date for dividend payment SBI informed Indian exchanges citing, "Pursuant to Clause (a) of sub regulation (1) and sub regulations 2 & 5 of Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, 2015 and other applicable provisions, we inform that the Register of Shareholders of State Bank of lndia will be closed for transfer of shares, in view of payment of dividend, for FY 2021 - 22, from 27.05.2022 (Friday) to 31 .05.2022 (Tuesday), the record date being 26.05.2022 (Thursday). The Central Board of the Bank has declared dividend forthe Financial Year 2021 -22 at its Meeting held on 13th May, 2022."

