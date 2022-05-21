State Bank of India (SBI) to soon turn ex-dividend stock. Details here

SBI informed about central board's decision in regard to dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 43 and Regulation 30 (6), we advise that the Central Board of the Bank, at its Meeting held on 13th May,2022, has declared a Dividend of Rs. 7.10 per equity share (710 %) for the financial year ended 31't March, 2022.The date of payment of Dividend is fixed on 1Oth June, 2022 and the dividend warrants will be dispatched before the date of payment, which will be payable, in India, at par at all branches of State Bank of India, irrespective of the amount."