MUMBAI : Yields on state government loans fell in the auction held on Tuesday following Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the policy and stance unchanged.

Yield on Karnataka and Punjab's 15-year paper fell to 7.12% in the auction from 7.31% as on 11 Jan 2022. Tamil Nadu auctioned the 25 year paper at 7.13% compared to 7.22% earlier in January 2022.

“States have also benefitted from RBI's accommodative stance announced in its most recent policy. Since the policy, 10 year G-Sec has fallen by 14bps, while CCIL's weighted average yield on SDLs is down by 11bps. Spread between 10Y G-sec and state development loans (SDL) yield has narrowed to 22bps," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

At the auction held on Tuesday, states borrowed ₹12,100 crore from the market compared with ₹14,200 crore borrowed last week. It was however lower than the ₹19400 crore that was initially indicated for this week in the auction calendar for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Nearly 71% of the total issuance or ₹8600 crore was raised in longer tenors, ₹3000 crore or 25% of the total issuance in the 10-year bucket and the remaining ₹500 crore or 4% was raised through 7-year state development loan.

Last week the central government's auction of ₹24000 crore was cancelled and this also contributed to the fall in SDL yields. According to the issuance calendar, last G-sec auction for FY22 is due on 25 Feb 2022.

That said yields are expected be under pressure this year with the government expected to borrow a massive ₹14.95 trillion, higher than the expected ₹12.5-13 trillion. Net borrowing after redemptions is estimated at ₹11.59 trillion. Further the net borrowing for states has been pegged at 3.5% of GSDP, adding to the total borrowing number.

