States see borrowing cost drop after RBI measures

There has been a near-sustained increase in the cost of market borrowings so far this fiscal year. Among the top five borrowing states, the weighted average cost so far in October was the highest for Andhra Pradesh at 7.01%, followed by Karnataka at 6.83% and Maharashtra at 6.74%. So far in the current fiscal year, 28 states and two Union territories have cumulatively raised ₹3.95 trillion via market borrowings compared to ₹2.59 trillion in the year ago. They are expected to raise another ₹2 trillion in the December quarter.