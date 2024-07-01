Manish Sonthalia: Status quo on capital gains tax will boost investor confidence
Summary
Keeping capital gains tax on equities intact, spelling out measures to sustain fiscal discipline and addressing lower-middle and middle class concerns on high taxation and inflation in the upcoming Budget are top of the wish list for Manish Sonthalia, director and chief investment officer, Emkay Investment Managers Ltd. He is bullish on public sector undertakings (PSUs) with monopolistic characteristics that are attractively valued relative to their earnings growth potential, and the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector and insurance sector, in particular. Sonthalia also expects the IT sector fortunes to revive in the second-half of the fiscal. Edited excerpts of an interview: