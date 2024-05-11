'Don't touch call, put options for next 20-25 days': Basant Maheshwari warns traders to step away from F&O till June 4
The Indian market is extremely volatile right now and the VIX is rising consistently. It is better that traders absolutely do NOT touch call, put options for the next 20-25 days before the election results, said the wealth manager in a recent video interview on his YouTube channel.
Warning against suffering massive losses in equities and derivates, ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, eminent investor Basant Maheshwari has said that retail investors and traders should stay away from futures & options (F&O) markets till the outcome of elections on June 4, 2024.
