Stay cautious, keep sufficient liquidity: Nirali Shah of Samco Securities

Bulls during the week were taken aback when tech-focused US companies crashed nearly 10% from their all-time highs disturbing the entire financial markets. But this breakdown does not look like a normal sell-off. There is a high chance for the selling pressure to trickle to broader indices instead. Since crude prices are also on a decline due to lack of demand, it seems that global recovery might take longer than expected. But much to everyone’s surprise, gold prices consolidated and remained at steady levels even when Nasdaq plummeted, indicating that everything may not be bad for equities.

Mutual fund cashflows are usually a good indicator of an Indian investor’s behavior. And surprisingly contrary to past behavior, retail investors have made frantic withdrawals in July and August which is at a 10-year high amounting to net outflows of nearly Rs. 8,000 crore in two months. This can either mean investor’s feel the need for higher household liquidity or fear the worse due to steep valuations in equities. Both these instances do not augur well for our Indian capital markets. If these mutual fund redemptions are to be taken as any valid evidence, plans to raise money via IPOs and FPOs might undergo a limbo and the entire bull party might get ruptured.

All in all they suggest that markets are currently at elevated levels and risk reward ratio is quite unfavorable for investors.

Event of the Week

The Supreme Court passed an interim direction holding that the accounts not declared as NPA as on August 31, 2020 shall not be declared as NPAs till further orders. A delay in this matter has surely provided short-term relief to the borrowers, but the pain in the overall economy is simply delayed and cannot be ignored. Banks are likely to remain under pressure until a conclusive judgement is announced on the issue.

Technical Outlook

Nifty50 after posting a bearish engulfing pattern the previous week, traded in a narrow range this week. However, the Bank Nifty index closed on a negative note after forming a bearish cloud cover last week. The overall sentiment remained muted in the market and the bullish move in select index movers such as Reliance led the Nifty index to surge higher. The benchmark index is still trading in an overbought zone on a weekly time frame and we maintain a bearish outlook going ahead. Immediate support and resistances are now placed at 11180 and 11590 respectively.

Expectation for the Week

Going ahead markets across the globe are expected to remain observant and may react and adapt to announcements from the US presidential campaigns. All eyes are set on the US elections which can dictate the course going ahead. Given no major occurrence in domestic markets, markets would be majorly driven by heavyweights.

RIL is one example which is experiencing a second wave of fund raising and this could keep the sentiment positive in the coming weeks. Markets globally may take comfort from subdued crude prices, economies opening up, consolidation of gold amongst a few other factors but it would be prudent to remain cautious as there is high probability of a further correction.

Investors are advised to stay cautious and keep sufficient liquidity in their portfolio. Nifty50 closed the week at 11464.5, up by 1.2%.

Nirali Shah is Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities.